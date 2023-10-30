Which teams don’t have first-round pick heading into 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2023 NFL trade deadline is coming up soon, and we can expect to see plenty of movement throughout the league as teams buy and sell in hopes of either taking it all the way in 2023 or grabbing a top draft spot in 2024.

The Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers are the only two teams without first round picks. The Texans have a first round pick, but don’t control their destiny in the draft order, as they traded their pick to the Cardinals, but received one from the Browns.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The Browns have invested in quarterback Deshaun Watson, signing him onto a record contract, but benefits have yet to play out from that controversial acquisition. The Cleveland defense has been its shining star this season. An early-season injury to starting running back Nick Chubb certainly didn’t help things for Cleveland.

The Cardinals traded their pick away to the Chicago Bears for the first overall pick of the draft in 2023. They used it to grab Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, but things have not quite panned out the way the Panthers hoped with Young. They have yet to win a game this season.

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, we can expect to see more teams use their first round picks as trade collateral.