Which teams have first-round picks going into 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?

The 2023 NFL Trade Deadline is quickly approaching, and teams will be looking to buy or sell based on how the first half of their season has gone. Which teams have first round capital to bargain with as we approach the deadline?

2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The only three teams without first round draft picks this season are the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns. The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears have two first round picks apiece.

The Cardinals and Bears could potentially trade away the draft picks that they received through other trades, but with the way each team’s season has started, they may want to save their own picks and bank on getting into the top five overall.

The Giants and the Patriots each have a top-five first round pick as things stand right now, but could end up closing out the season on a much stronger note than they began. If they sell high for a valuable player contract, they could get more bang for their buck than they would if they were to lean on the first round pick alone.

The Packers, Colts, and Broncos also have the chance to sell high right now, with the current 6th through 8th overall picks. The Packers may avoid doing so — they struggled through October and do not look promising going forward, so they could keep their first-round pick in hand. The Colts aren’t likely in any rush to trade right now after losing starter Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury, but they may be shopping their pick around.