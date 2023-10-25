What time is the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?

It doesn’t feel like it, but we are almost halfway through the 2023 NFL season. The league expanded the regular season to include 18 weeks, but the trade deadline remains solidified at the end of Week 8/beginning of Week 9. This year’s trade deadline falls on Tuesday, October 31.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline usually flies under the radar. Whether it is due to contracts or a more active free agency period, there have been several seasons with only limited depth pieces being moved. 2022 was an exception as the Carolina Panthers began their rebuild by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

This year’s deadline has a lot of buzz. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was tossed around in the preseason as maybe being on the move after Tennessee drafted Tulane running back Tyjae Spears in the preseason. The Titans are 2-4 to begin the year and may be down starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for a few weeks. It’s not time for tanking just yet, but if it looks like they will have a mediocre season anyway, you may as well get what you can for the future. The team could also look at moving veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

The Denver Broncos are in a similar boat. It doesn’t feel like the front office is okay with a rebuild, but they’re 2-5 in the AFC West. They likely need to move one or both of Courtland Sutton or Jerry Jeudy to start loading up for the future and trying to find a way to better compete with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Any teams looking to make trades this year must do so before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The trade deadline is not time zone dependent but based on the Eastern time zone.