When is the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline?

We have made it through the first seven weeks of the 2023 NFL season. Even with the regular season expanding to 17 games for each team, the trade deadline still falls at the end of Week 8. Teams will have until the start of Week 9 to make their moves to try and either improve their rosters for a postseason run or acquire assets to turn their attention to next year’s draft.

2023 NFL Trade Deadline date

The 2023 trade deadline is set for Tuesday, October 31 (yes, Halloween) at 4 p.m. ET. The NFL’s trade deadline is usually one of the mildest trade deadlines among the major sports, but last year was highlighted by the San Francisco 49ers acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

It remains to be seen if this year’s deadline will see the same firepower moved. The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants have said they won’t be moving on from wide receiver Davante Adams and Saquon Barkley, respectively. That doesn’t mean bigger-name players won’t be on the move. The Tennessee Titans could be trading Derrick Henry, the Denver Broncos are rumored to be looking into deals for Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, and the Panthers could be moving EDGE rusher Brian Burns.