Here’s which teams are playing in primetime for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season

The primetime schedule looks solid for Week 7. The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. In the best primetime game of the week, the Miami Dolphins will travel north to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. To finish the week, we will see San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings face off on Monday Night Football.

2023 NFL Primetime Schedule: Week 7

Thursday Night Football

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints

It seems that the Jaguars are starting to find their stride. They took two games in London and then returned home to take down the Indianapolis Colts. Trevor Lawrence suffered an left knee injury late in their Week 6 matchup, but it’s expected that he will be fine. The New Orleans Saints feel like they need to fully rebuild. They lost to the Houston Texans who have been solid this year. This Thursday Night Football matchup will be a real test for both teams. If the Jaguars win, they will be looking like one of the best teams in the NFL, while the Saints might need this win or they could turn into sellers before the trade deadline.

Sunday Night Football

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Everybody is excited for this game. These are two of the best teams in the NFL and this matchup will show everybody some things about both teams. The Eagles are coming off a rough loss to the New York Jets, while the Miami Dolphins are coming off a regular win for them. The Eagles have not looked as good as a 5-1 team usually does, so it will be interesting to see what they do against the Dolphins who have looked stellar in all but one game.

Monday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Coming off a loss, it will be interesting to see how the 49ers bounce back. They suffered a number of injuries in Week 6 including Christian McCaffrey hurting his oblique and rib, but we don’t know how serious just yet. The Vikings don’t have Justin Jefferson which takes a ton of hype from this game. Kirk Cousins played mediocre without him last week, but they were able to get a tight win over the Chicago Bears.