Full schedule for Week 7 in 2023 NFL season

It’s hard to believe that we are already to Week 7 in the NFL season. In Week 7, there are six teams on bye as the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets will be on break. It should be another fun week, but I doubt we see as many upset as we saw in Week 6.

The two biggest upsets in Week 6 were the Jets taking down the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns beating the San Francisco 49ers. Both upsets were surprising, but anything can happen in this league. The NFL proves every year that all 32 will show inconsistencies.

Looking ahead to the Week 7 schedule, three games to watch for are the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, and the Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

Week 7 NFL schedule

Thursday, October 19

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Sunday, October 22

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox

Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock

Monday, October 23

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC, WatchESPN