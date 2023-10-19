Full schedule for Week 7 in 2023 NFL season

It’s hard to believe that we are already to Week 7 in the NFL season. In Week 7, there are six teams on bye as the Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets will be on break. It should be another fun week, but I doubt we see as many upset as we saw in Week 6.
The two biggest upsets in Week 6 were the Jets taking down the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cleveland Browns beating the San Francisco 49ers. Both upsets were surprising, but anything can happen in this league. The NFL proves every year that all 32 will show inconsistencies.
Looking ahead to the Week 7 schedule, three games to watch for are the Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, and the Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles.
Week 7 NFL schedule
Thursday, October 19
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Sunday, October 22
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. ET, Fox
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock
Monday, October 23
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC, WatchESPN