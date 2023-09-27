When does Saints RB Alvin Kamara return from his suspension?

The New Orleans Saints will be getting arguably their best offensive player back in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as running back Alvin Kamara’s suspension is officially over. Kamara was suspended for three games for his role in a battery incident outside a Las Vegas nightclub during the week of the 2022 Pro Bowl. He returns to a 2-1 team that will potentially be without starting quarterback Derek Carr for a while.

Kamara will have to fend off Kendre Miller and Tony Jones Jr. for touches in the team’s backfield, which won’t be too difficult provided the veteran is in good physical condition. Kamara has been a monster when it comes to getting touches, totaling 280 combined carries and receptions in 15 games in 2022.

Jamaal Williams, Kamara’s primary competition for carries and the Saints No. 2 RB, went on injured reserve and is set to miss at least four games. That means it’ll be Kamara, Miller and Jones Jr. in Week 4. It’s difficult to expect a heavy workload for Kamara in his first game back but there’s little resistance to him seeing solid opportunities.