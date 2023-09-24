When was the last time an NFL team scored 70 points in a game? What is the single game scoring record?

The Miami Dolphins absolutely torched the Denver Broncos in their Week 3 matchup on Sunday. A De’Von Achane touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter officially put the team up 70-20, putting an exclamation point on what was total offensive onslaught at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The last time an NFL team scored 70 points in a game was in 1966, where the Washington Commanders buried the New York Giants in a 72-41 rout. That was also the NFL record for most points in a regular season game. The Dolphins had a chance to break the record on their final drive on Sunday, but head coach Mike McDaniel opted to kneel out the clock even as the team once again reached field goal territory.

The overall record for both regular season and postseason belongs to the 1940 Chicago Bears, who annihilated Washington 73-0 in that year’s NFL Championship Game.