Report: Bills are trading WR Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft picks

The Buffalo Bills are trading wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for draft pick compensation, per Adam Schefter. Buffalo is also sending Houston a 2024-sixth and 2025 fifth-round draft pick with the Bills getting a 2025 2nd-round pick from the Texans via the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs signed an extension with the Bills in 2022 and is under contract through the 2027 season. Houston could technically get out of the deal after 2024, but would have to eat about $22 million in dead cap, according to Spotrac. Diggs will bring a veteran presence to the Texans’ young receiving corps and with the moves that Houston has made, looks like he may actually now be in a better situation to win a Super Bowl than Buffalo next year.

2024 will be Digg’s 10th season in the NFL. He spent the first five years with the Minnesota Vikings before being acquired by Buffalo ahead of the 2020 season. Diggs became quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite target in the offense, but early playoff losses infamously frustrated the wide receiver, and last season looked lackluster at best. He still had 1,183 yards receiving and eight touchdowns, but those were his lowest numbers since joining the Bills.

Now, Diggs will join Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Robert Woods, and Noah Brown in the wide receiver room. He will now look to elevate second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud, who finished with 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns as a rookie. Stroud finished 200 yards and six touchdowns shy of Allen’s numbers but also threw 13 fewer interceptions. Houston already had the best odds to win the AFC South and this move increases the gap.