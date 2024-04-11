The GM Shuffle discuss what the Giants will do at QB in 2024

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

Could the QB carousel have a surprise team enter the fray in the 2024 NFL Draft?

While the Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos have all been identified as teams that could make a big move up the draft board to take one of the top three non-Caleb Williams quarterbacks who drops, don’t sleep on the New York Giants.

Even though the G-Men are paying QB Daniel Jones over $40 million next season, it’s pretty clear that he’s not the answer under center for New York. The Giants own the sixth pick in the upcoming draft and could be suitors if a passer drops, or if a top-three team wants to trade back, but not too far. But will they?

The GM Shuffle discusses what the Giants will do at signal-caller for the upcoming campaign on today’s episode.

