NFL to allow use of a third helmet design beginning next season

The NFL sent a memo to teams yesterday announcing that they would be allowing the use of a third helmet as part of their uniform sets starting next season.

The rollout for this won’t be immediate for every NFL team. Clubs that are undergoing a rebrand for the 2024 season will be able to have a third helmet right away, while every other team will have to wait until 2025. There are four teams that will be changing their uniforms for next year — the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Denver Broncos.

The #NFL has relaxed its helmet policy, all 32 teams can use three different helmet designs starting with the 2025 season. Teams rolling out new looks for '24 can bump up to three a year early.



All the details on this one right here: https://t.co/CVhb32hBl9 pic.twitter.com/XaMpCaZrjA — SportsLogos.Net (@sportslogosnet) April 11, 2024

Although there is now the potential for three helmets, the NFL has provided some limitations on how this new allowance can be used. The third shell can only be part of a team’s throwback or alternate uniform. For example, the New York Giants couldn’t wear a white helmet on the road and a blue helmet for home games.

Having multiple helmets was a taboo idea in the NFL for quite some time. The league banned having multiple shells back in 2013, before reintroducing the idea in 2022.

With the new change, you could potentially see some alternate helmets from the 2022 season re-introduced. One example is the Philadelphia Eagles’ black helmet that they wore before adopting the Kelly Green uniforms this past season.

The #NFL will allow a third helmet for 2025.



Meaning the black #Eagles helmets can return — if the team so chooses. pic.twitter.com/robAEHt8JD — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) April 10, 2024

Teams that adopted an alternate helmet that could now introduce a throwback as well in 2025 could include the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts.

— Written by Jack Connell of The Ross Tucker Podcast

Check out the Ross Tucker YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the show on X at @rosstuckerpod and Ross at @rosstuckernfl.

The Crown Is Yours: Sign up for DraftKings and experience the ultimate host for games and betting experiences!