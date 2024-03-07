Who should the Steelers target as their starting QB in 2024?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in an unusual place. The historic franchise appears to be falling behind its AFC North rivals, and while the organization is embedded in tradition, they are teetering on rebuild territory. Pittsburgh heads into the 2024 offseason with just Kenny Pickett under contract, and are likely to bring someone in through either free agency or the draft to fill out the room. The question is, will that player be the starter or Pickett’s backup?

Current Steelers QBs

Pickett appears to have been a reach in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played in 25 career games and has combined for 4,474 yards with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in that span. The blame was largely put on offensive coordinator Matt Canada last season, but Pickett hasn’t looked good to this point in his career. Things can change, but at the NFL Combine, Steelers GM Omar Khan expressed confidence in Pickett as the starter despite his being benched for former QB Mason Rudolph at the end of the 2023 season.

Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky served as Pickett’s backups last year, but both were allowed to hit free agency. Trubisky has since signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Free agent QBs

There is interest for Rudolph to return to Pittsburgh, but he did impress when leading the Steelers to a playoff berth in 2023. I don’t think that it was enough for him to be an outright starter for a quarterback-needy team, but Rudolph could want a change of scenery if he gets the feeling there isn’t a chance for him to be the starter in Pittsburgh.

One of the most intriguing options for Pittsburgh is free agent quarterback Russell Wilson. He would bring a lot of experience to the team and projects as an instant upgrade over Pickett. Wilson was released by the Denver Broncos, who are paying him a ton of money in 2024, allowing him to sign for the veteran minimum with a new team. He makes a ton of sense for Pittsburgh’s offense, and they arguably aren’t going to find a cheaper option under center.

If the Steelers can get creative in opening up some cap space, they could go after Kirk Cousins. He wasn’t franchise-tagged by the Minnesota Vikings and is free to test the market. Cousins has been linked to the Atlanta Falcons, but he would make a lot of sense in Pittsburgh. He would have two solid wide receivers, a good tight end and a rushing attack that can dominate. Sounds similar to what he had with the Vikings if the offensive line can improve and limit the number of hits he takes.

Trading for a QB

If Pittsburgh doesn’t like an option on the market, it could consider a trade. The most likely option is Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are expected to draft a QB. Unless they plan to use Fields as a backup, they will likely trade him. The consensus guess is that it would take a second-round pick in this draft to acquire Fields, who has one more deal left on his contract with a fifth-year option available for 2025. The Steelers could go this route, but it feels like a lot to give up for them to have a one-year rental because Fields hasn’t shown that he would be worth that option or a long-term extension so far in his career, and Pittsburgh has other needs to address.

2024 NFL Draft

ESPN’s Field Yates mocked Oregon QB Bo Nix to the Steelers at No. 20 in a February mock draft. This is a head-scratching move, as this would be Pittsburgh admitting to messing up the Pickett selection in 2022 by just drafting another first-round quarterback and hoping for the best. The Steelers don’t have a recent history of developing a quarterback, and the risk of drafting Auburn Nix versus Oregon Nix is way too high for this team.

The logical move would be to use a mid or late-round pick on a quarterback, but again, you have the developmental issue. That player would likely just play his role as a backup and fill a roster spot and not be counted on to start, barring Pickett continuing to be bad or picking up another injury.

Verdict

Personally, I think that Wilson should be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in 2024. He gives them their best chance to win and could be a one or two-year option, given that the Broncos would cover the majority of his cap hit. Pickett looks every part of a bust and a reach in the 2022 draft. Wilson at least helps them kick the quarterback can down the road for another year for another free agent class, more moves to clear cap could be made and he at least can help them stay competitive in the division in 2024.