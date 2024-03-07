3 moves Browns must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Cleveland Browns had a wild 2023. Starting running back Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2 of the season, which kicked off a series of injuries for Cleveland. At various points, they lost their starting quarterback, Deshaun Watson, and backup quarterback, PJ Walker. Eventually, they turned to fourth-string QB Joe Flacco, who was signed midseason.

Despite all of the chaos under center, Flacco kept finding ways to win down the stretch. He took over when the team was 7-4 and helped them finish 11-6. Cleveland arguably could’ve finished 12-5, but they were locked into their playoff position and decided to rest players in Week 18 and lost. Their momentum ran out in the Wild Card round, though, as the Houston Texans blew them out, 45-14.

3 things Browns must do this offseason

Bring back Joe Flacco

Why not? Flacco likely isn’t looking for a lot of money, and if we are being honest, the only time the offense clicked last season was when he was under center. Watson will be a problem for years to come because of the guaranteed money in his contract. Last season, he struggled with back and shoulder injuries, and even when he did play, he looked awful. At least Cleveland has seen that Flacco can run its offense, so bring back the veteran to be the backup and allow Dorian Thompson-Robinson to continue to develop as the QB3.

Who’s WR2?

Amari Cooper will be back as the team’s leading wide receiver, but who will slot in behind him? Elijah Moore was the WR2 last season and came down with 59 of his 104 targets for 640 yards and two touchdowns. Cleveland also has Cedric Tillman and David Bell, who are continuing to develop, but the AFC North is going to be a tough division yet again. Even if the Browns are fully healthy, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens will be, too, and Cleveland will need another offensive weapon to try and keep up because it would be able to continue relying on its defense.

Add defensive line depth

Speaking of the defense, the line is going to need some work. Don’t worry, Browns fans; Myles Garrett and Dalvin Tomlinson are under contract, but Za’Darius Smith, Jordan Elliott, Shelby Harris and Maurice Hurst are all hitting the market. There is valuable depth there that Cleveland will want to replace. Elliott and Smith were starting on the line, and this doesn’t even address the fact that the Browns have five linebackers also heading to free agency.