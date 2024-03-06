3 moves Falcons must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Atlanta Falcons finished 2023 with a 7-10 record and third place in the NFC South. This was the franchise’s third straight 7-10 finish and sixth season in a row without a playoff appearance. Atlanta fired head coach Arthur Smith and replaced him with former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

3 things the Falcons must do this offseason

Bring in a quarterback

Atlanta spent last season trusting Desmond Ridder, benching him for Taylor Heinicke and then going back to Ridder to end the season. He was a third-round draft pick in 2022 and would be fine serving as a backup. The Falcons have been reportedly in the mix for free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins and have also been linked to Justin Fields if the Chicago Bears decide to move him. Atlanta could also go after soon-to-be free agent Russell Wilson, who could sign for the veteran minimum with the Denver Broncos paying the majority of this salary. Either of these options would be an instant upgrade over Ridder and help Atlanta close the gap in the NFC South.

Sign a pass-rusher

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell and linebacker Bud Dupree led Atlanta with 6.5 sacks last season. They also share the fact that they are both free agents. The Falcons’ leader in sacks, who is currently under contract for 2024, is Arnold Ebiketie with six. He also had three tackles for loss and two forced fumbles, but Atlanta likely needs to add more around him to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Add wide receiver depth

Let’s just say that Atlanta signs Cousins to a deal to be the team’s new quarterback. While in Minnesota, he either had Stefon Diggs or Justin Jefferson to throw to. With the Falcons, he would have Drake London and Kyle Pitts, but the team could use some more talented depth pieces at wide receiver. Atlanta’s WR depth chart in 2023 was led by London and included Van Jefferson, KhaDarel Hodge, Mack Hollins and Scott Miller. All four receivers listed after London are free agents.