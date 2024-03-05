3 moves Panthers must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Carolina Panthers had a big 2023 offseason. They conducted a coaching search, traded away D.J. Moore to move up to No. 1 in the draft, and rebuilt their offensive skill position players. All of this must have resulted in a good season, right? Wrong. The Panthers finished 2023 with a 2-15 record and as the worst team in the NFL.

To add insult to injury per se, Carolina would have the No. 1 pick but included it in its trade package with the Chicago Bears last year. Frank Reich was hired for 2023 and was fired midseason, and the Panthers have brought in Dave Canales as their third HC in as many years. As Canales takes over a team that would be hard not to improve, let’s take a look at three things the Panthers must do in the 2024 offseason.

3 things Panthers must do this offseason

Improve the offensive line

This is going to be tricky because the Panthers have a whopping $28.599 million in cap this year, but it has to be the team’s top priority. The problem, as Carolina fans know, is that they have needed to improve their offensive line since Cam Newton was still under center, and it hasn’t happened. For whatever reason, the Panthers can’t bring in the right combination of players or develop linemen enough to have a competitive line.

If they can at least bring in some more proven pieces, this would help their offense immensely. They brought in Miles Sanders, but he wasn’t able to continue his strong 2022 with his new team. Bryce Young received a lot of hate as he struggled, but the offensive line played a part in not helping keep him upright. Whether it is with their second-round pick or through free agency, they need to make a move to bulk up the offensive line.

Franchise tag Brian Burns

The front office and Burns haven’t been able to agree to an extension. His name was brought up in trade talks in both 2022 and 2023, and the Panthers didn’t bite. There were even rumors that Carolina was being offered a first-round pick for Burns, and they didn’t take it. They can’t just let him walk in free agency. If they tag Burns they do run the risk that he sits out as he did in training camp in 2023, but the tag at least provides them some extra time to try and strike a deal.

Despite the team’s record, the Panthers’ defense wasn’t as bad as you would think. Burns led the team with eight sacks and 15 tackles for loss. If he walks in free agency, Carolina runs the risk of losing its top three sack leaders as LB Frankie Luvu and EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos are also hitting free agency. The Panthers don’t have a surplus of EDGE talent. They are just waiting in the wings, and they need to work on locking down Burns for the foreseeable future.

The Panthers reportedly won’t negotiate a contract extension with Burns, but they still could tag-and-trade the pass rusher.

Invest in a cornerback

Again, I realize I am suggesting things that likely require money that Carolina currently doesn’t have. The Panthers keep acquiring corners with upside that didn’t pan out for other teams. CJ Henderson, Shaquil Griffin and Tory Hill are both hitting free agency, and Carolina needs a startable corner that is already established.

Donte Jackson and Jayce Horn will likely be the starters, but the Panthers need a spark in the secondary. As a team, they only had eight interceptions on the year, one of which was brought in by a corner (Hill). They have nine corners on the roster, but three are free agents and Horn and Jackson need to start. The other four don’t have a ton of upside other than on special teams, so Carolina needs a lockdown corner that can instantly improve the defense, similar to when they signed Vonn Bell last year.