The GM Shuffle reacts to top stories from 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

Michael Lombardi and co-host Femi Abebefe tackle a wide range of topics weekly within the world of the NFL and break down everything listeners and fans need to know.

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone without a Justin Fields trade. However, the biggest news to come out of Indy is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finding a way to keep WR Mike Evans with the team that drafted him by signing him to a two-year extension worth $52 million.

Did Evans miss out on bigger and better opportunities? What does this mean for the Bucs’ pursuit of starting QB Baker Mayfield?

The GM Shuffle breaks it all down, along with the other top stories to come out of this year’s scouting combine, on today’s episode.

Listen and/or watch the full episode below.

Show Breakdown

On The GM Shuffle, hosts Michael Lombardi and Femi Abebefe respond to backlash from criticism of Raiders HC Antonio Pierce that was taken out-of-context. Michael also reacts to the top stories coming from last week’s NFL combine in Indy.

VIDEO

Check out the DraftKings YouTube page for more and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the guys on Twitter @mlombardiNFL and @FemiAbebefe.

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.