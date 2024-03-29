Dolphins give RB Raheem Mostert 1-year extension through 2025

The Miami Dolphins have re-worked the contract for veteran running back Raheem Mostert, giving him a one-year extension, per Ian Rapoport. This new deal keeps Mostert under contract through the 2025 season and is now worth a max of $9.075 million if he were to hit all of his incentives.

Mostert will turn 32 years old ahead of the 2024 season. He has been in the league since going undrafted in 2015 out of Purdue. Mostert initially bounced around the league before catching on with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. His breakout season came in 2019 when he had 772 yards and eight touchdowns.

Mostert signed with the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season and has developed into a focal point in their backfield. Last season, he played in 15 regular season games and cracked 1,000 rushing yards for the first time in his nine-year career. Mostert added 18 rushing touchdowns, which led the league. He will serve as a complement to De’Von Achane in the backfield going forward, projecting Miami to have one of the better running back duos in the league.