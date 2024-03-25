Odds, picks, predictions to win AL MVP in 2024 MLB season

The 2024 MLB season is upon us. As Opening Day nears, it never hurts to take a look around the league and see who is catching the eye of sportsbooks and is an early front-runner to win this year’s American League MVP Award. Players in the AL have a little more competition this season as slugger Juan Soto jumps from the National League and joins the firepower of the New York Yankees.

Let’s take a look at the AL MVP favorites and discuss a few sleepers, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

2024 MLB odds: AL MVP

Favorites

Judge took a step back in 2023, but he was expected to after a monster 2022 campaign. He dealt with some injuries and only played in 106 games, but still managed to lead New York with 37 home runs and 75 RBI. If anything, the presence of Soto could protect Judge in the lineup and could cut down on the number of walks issued to the Yankee slugger. He has dealt with an oblique injury this spring, so the injury worry with Judge seems back this season.

When Soto was traded to the San Diego Padres, it seemed like he was joining a super team, but they never figured it out. Still, last year, he hit .275 and led the Padres with 35 home runs, 109 RBI and a .410 OBP. Now, he gets to play half his season at the more hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium and should benefit from frequent trips to Fenway Park and Camden Yards as a lefty. With Judge behind him in the lineup, pitchers can’t pitch around him, so Soto could be on the verge of his best career season in a contract year.

Sleepers

Bobby Witt Jr +1500

Yordan Alvarez +800

Last year, Ronald Acuna Jr. took home the National League MVP Award due to his combination of power and speed. It helped that he had 41 home runs and 73 stolen bases to go with his .337 average. Witt hit .276 last season but got off to a slow start. He finished the year having swiped 49 bags and hit 30 home runs. If he can get hotter earlier in the season, Witt could be looking at a 40-homer, 60-stolen base season.

For some reason, it feels like Alvarez flies under the radar every year and then is in the top five for MVP odds the following season. He played in 114 games last season and hit .293 with a team-high 31 home runs and added 97 RBI. The Houston Astros should have the main lineup contributors back, setting Alvarez up for over 100 RBI to go along with his own power numbers. If he can finish the year with 45+ home runs and 115+ RBI, he would have a good shot at winning AL MVP.

Top 10 Odds

Aaron Judge +550

Juan Soto +600

Julio Rodriguez +600

Yordan Alvarez +800

Corey Seager +1000

Adley Rutschman +1300

Bobby Witt Jr. +1500

Gunnar Henderson +1500

Kyle Tucker +1700

Mike Trout +2000

Prediction: Soto +600

This pick feels a little chalky, but it does seem like the stars are aligning for Soto to win the AL MVP Award this season. He is coming off his best season since 2019 and heads into a better park with a lot of momentum. Soto launched four home runs this spring and should put up good numbers if he can stay healthy.