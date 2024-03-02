Report: Cowboys not expecting All-Pro LT Tyron Smith to return, will hit free agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith next season as he is a free agent and not likely to return to Dallas, per Ian Rapoport. The Cowboys currently sit $10 million over the salary cap, so may be turning to offensive line depth pieces Asim Richards or Matt Waletzko. Dallas could also pursue an offensive tackle in the upcoming NFL Draft in April.

Smith has been in the league since 2011 when he was drafted with the ninth overall pick by Dallas. He has spent all 13 seasons of his career with the Cowboys and will bring ample experience to his next team. Smith was named a first-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2016 and made the second-team All-Pro list in 2013, 2015 and 2023. Recently, he has struggled with injuries and hasn’t played in a full season since 2015. Whatever team wants to sign him will likely put him through an in-depth physical or have some sort of injury related guarantees in his contract.