How does Mike Williams signing with the Jets impact his 2024 outlook

The New York Jets have signed free agent wide receiver Mike Williams to a one-year deal worth up to $15 million, per Ian Rapoport. Williams is recovering from a torn ACL that ended his 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers early. He now joins the wide receiving corps alongside Garrett Wilson as another option for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Williams was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chargers. He has been with the franchise in each of his seven years in the league, but has recently dealt with injuries. Williams missed four games in 2022 and only suited up for three games in 2023. When healthy, he can be a great complement to Wilson and help to further open up the offense as New York’s No. 2 wide receiver.

Even with a revolving door under center last season between four different quarterbacks, Wilson finished with 1,042 yards and three touchdowns. The Jets’ number one priority this offseason was bringing in players that would help protect Rodgers under center. After that was ensuring that he had competent pass-catchers around him. The combination of Wilson and Williams, when fully healthy, gives them the second-best wide receiver tandem in the AFC East and should be able to close the gap between New York, the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills for the front runners in the division.