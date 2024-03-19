Report: Browns, WR Jerry Jeudy agree to 3-year, $58M extension

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a three-year, $58 million extension with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, per Ian Rapoport. The deal comes with $41 million guaranteed at signing and locks up Jeudy through the 2027 season after Cleveland recently acquired him from the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos drafted Jeudy in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. This extension will go into effect following the fifth-year option that Denver picked up ahead of the 2023 season. He has played in 57 career games and will begin his tenure in Cleveland with 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns to this point in his career.

Jeudy had fallen out of favor in the Broncos’ passing attack. This could have been due to the decline in quarterback play, but it seemed like he had just lost a step and couldn’t get on the same page with whoever was throwing him the ball. Analyst Steve Smith got into a public argument with Jeudy on social media after labeling him “just a guy.” Whether or not Smith was right, Jeudy will get to start fresh with the Browns and will look to turn around his career in new surroundings.