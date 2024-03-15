Rams DT Aaron Donald announces his retirement from the NFL

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced on his X account that he is retiring from the NFL.

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

It wasn’t surprising to see the future Hall of Famer announcing his retirement, but more of a surprise when he chose to announce it. Since Los Angeles won the Super Bowl in 2022, there have been rumors that he was thinking about hanging up his cleats. Donald was able to get to the 10-year career milestone and now goes out on his own terms.

Donald was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. He spent all 10 years of his career in Los Angeles. Donald won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Awards in 2017-2018 and added another in 2020, becoming just the third player in NFL history to win three DPOY awards. He was an 8-time First-team All-Pro and a 10-time Pro Bowler.

Donald retires with 543 career tackles and 111 sacks. He forced 24 fumbles and recovered seven others. Donald had a career-best 20.5 sacks in 2018 and had five straight seasons from 2017-2021 with at least 11. He will have to wait five years before appearing on the Hall of Fame ballot, but there is little doubt he won’t be a first ballot inductee, provided he remains retired.