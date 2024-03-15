 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rams DT Aaron Donald announces his retirement from the NFL

We discuss the news that Aaron Donald has decided to retire from the NFL.

By Teddy Ricketson
Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sideline prior to an NFC Wild Card Playoff football game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald announced on his X account that he is retiring from the NFL.

It wasn’t surprising to see the future Hall of Famer announcing his retirement, but more of a surprise when he chose to announce it. Since Los Angeles won the Super Bowl in 2022, there have been rumors that he was thinking about hanging up his cleats. Donald was able to get to the 10-year career milestone and now goes out on his own terms.

Donald was selected with the 13th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh. He spent all 10 years of his career in Los Angeles. Donald won back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year Awards in 2017-2018 and added another in 2020, becoming just the third player in NFL history to win three DPOY awards. He was an 8-time First-team All-Pro and a 10-time Pro Bowler.

Donald retires with 543 career tackles and 111 sacks. He forced 24 fumbles and recovered seven others. Donald had a career-best 20.5 sacks in 2018 and had five straight seasons from 2017-2021 with at least 11. He will have to wait five years before appearing on the Hall of Fame ballot, but there is little doubt he won’t be a first ballot inductee, provided he remains retired.

More From DraftKings Network