3 moves Patriots must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The New England Patriots had a season to forget in 2023. They finished with a 4-13 record and dead last in the AFC East. The Pats also enter a new era in 2024 as they will have someone other than Bill Belichick serve as the head coach for the first time in over two decades. As Jerod Mayo takes over, New England needs to make some moves to try and close the gap in the division.

3 things Patriots must do this offseason

Find a new QB

The Patriots need a new quarterback, whether through free agency or using the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They traded Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed Jacoby Brissett. The latter makes his return to the franchise but doesn’t project as the starter. He can be the starter if they don’t select a QB in the first round, but New England needs to target a passer in the first or second round.

Bring in a No. 1 wide receiver

If New England doesn’t draft a quarterback with the third overall pick in the draft, they need to take Marvin Harrison Jr. in that spot. The Patriots are in desperate need of a No. 1 wide receiver and need to stop relying on the island of misfit toys that is their receiving corps. JuJu Smith-Schuster has not proven that he can be a top wideout for a team, so if the Patriots move back in the draft to accumulate more capital, they need to make sure they stay in the range for a top wide receiver. Otherwise, they may need to settle for Mike Williams, coming off an ACL tear or someone like K.J. Osborn.

Kicker Competition

I know he was a rookie last year, but the Pats drafted him in the fourth round. Chad Ryland will have a whole offseason to continue practicing, but he missed some important kicks last year. He only connected on 64% of his field goals, including 50% from 40 yards or longer. I’m not saying Ryland shouldn’t be the kicker; I just think they need to sign someone for a good old-fashioned training camp battle to prioritize accuracy.