3 moves Vikings must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Minnesota Vikings are looking to rebound from an injury-riddled 2023. They chose not to franchise tag quarterback Kirk Cousins, and he left in free agency, joining the Atlanta Falcons. Minnesota signed quarterback Sam Darnold but likely needs another option under center. The Vikings also saw Danielle Hunter walk, giving the team holes on both sides of the ball.

3 things Vikings must do this offseason

Draft a QB

Minnesota made a splash move by picking up a second first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. On the one hand, they could have made the move just to have the ability to make another first-round selection. On the other hand, they could have packaged both first-round picks for a top pick in the draft. At this time, I don’t think they have to jump that high, but they should use one of their current first-round picks to select a quarterback.

Secure Interior Offensive Lineman depth

Minnesota’s current depth chart projects Henry Byrd starting at left guard and Garrett Bradbury at center, both with no backups behind them. Dalton Risner, Austin Schlottmann and Chirs Reed all went to free agency, leaving some holes for the Vikings. They could use the newly acquired No. 23 to draft a top interior offensive lineman or could pick one up in the second round and have them start to develop.

Add another EDGE rusher

Minnesota needs to reload at EDGE with Hunter and D.J. Wonnum playing for different teams in 2024. They tandem combined for 24.5 sacks with 30 total tackles for loss. The Vikings added Jonathan Greenard — not to be confused with Jonathan Bullard, who is also on the team — who had a career year with the Houston Texans last year tallying 12.5 sacks. Minnesota needs to add one more EDGE rusher to get more pressure on the QB.