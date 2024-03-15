3 moves Dolphins must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Miami Dolphins looked like they were going to win the AFC East in 2023. They had a brutally tough end to the season, and a Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills saw the Dolphins drop from the No. 2 seed and a division winner to the No. 6 seed. Miami played in a frigid playoff game and was eliminated in the Wild Card round by the Kansas City Chiefs.

3 things Dolphins must do this offseason

Draft a pass-rusher

Miami was well above the salary cap heading into the offseason, so it has had to clear salaries. This resulted in the team letting defensive tackle Christian Wilkins walk in free agency. He had nine sacks last year, as well as 38 solo tackles. The Dolphins did bring in Jonathan Harris, but he has one career sack and should be more of a depth player. Using the No. 21 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on someone who can rush the QB.

Add a competent WR3

No disrespect meant toward Erik Ezukanma, but Miami needs someone as its No. 3 WR that can better step up if Tyreek Hill and/or Jaylen Waddle pick up an injury. Tyler Boyd, K.J. Osborn, Josh Reynolds, D.J. Chark, a reunion with DeVante Parker or Van Jefferson would instantly boost the team’s receiving corps. The best move may be bringing in former New Orleans Saint Michael Thomas if they can agree on a cheap deal.

Get safety depth

In order to become cap-compliant, the Dolphins had to watch DeShon Elliott and Brandon Jones leave in free agency. Miami did sign former Buffalo Bill Jordan Poyer, and he should start alongside Jevon Holland. The only other safety on the roster is Elijah Campbell. Poyer is 33 years old, so it makes sense for Miami to use one of its picks in this draft to add some depth at the position while not automatically having to rely on the rookie in 2024.