3 moves Rams must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Los Angeles Rams were expected to have a down year in 2023. Whether it was the defense keeping them in games or the surprise breakout of rookie wideout Puka Nacua, Los Angeles finished the season 10-7 and in second place in the NFC West. The Rams’ late-season push helped them make the playoffs, though the Detroit Lions gave them a first-round exit.

3 things Rams must do this offseason

Sign or draft a cornerback

Los Angeles made a splash move, bringing back corner Darious Williams after he spent two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Williams was only released because of his contract, as he played well, finishing with 53 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year. Los Angeles shouldn’t be done in the secondary, though, and needs to use the No. 19 pick on a cornerback. It’s a deep class, and while the player available at 19 likely won’t be the top corner in the class, they should still be talented enough to start alongside Williams.

Re-sign Jordan Fuller and/or John Johnson III

Both starting safeties for the Rams hit the market. Fuller has been tied to the Carolina Panthers but hasn’t signed anywhere yet. He led Los Angeles in interceptions last season with three, and Johnson was on his heels with two. Russ Yeast and Quentin Lake look like good depth pieces at the position but don’t project as starters. The Rams need to bring back either Fuller or Johnson to not take a step back in the secondary.

Sign or draft an interior offensive lineman

Los Angeles lost Coleman Shelton in free agency but replaced him with Jonah Jackson. The Rams re-signed promising guard Kevin Dotson to a three-year deal. The only piece left is a starting center. They currently have Steve Avila there, who would be fine, but he is better equipped to serve as a backup center or guard, of which the Rams currently have only one. If Los Angeles doesn’t go corner in the first round, they could take an interior offensive lineman at No. 19, but there should also be a solid option available in the second round at No. 53.