3 moves Broncos must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Denver Broncos finished the 2023 season with an 8-9 record and in third place in the AFC West. It was head coach Sean Payton’s first season with the team, and they had a rough start, going 1-5 over their first six games. Denver finished 7-4 in its last 11 games despite the benching of quarterback Russell Wilson, who was released this offseason.

Let’s take a look at three things the Broncos must do in the 2024 offseason to try and stay competitive in the AFC West.

3 things Broncos must do this offseason

Get Creative with Cap Space

Denver made a financial decision by benching Wilson this season, which effectively ended the quarterback’s tenure on the team. While he has yet to be released, the Broncos provided him with the opportunity to meet with teams before releasing him at the start of the new league year. This means that Denver is going to eat his dead cap hit this season, and they are already over the salary cap.

Denver has already started releasing players like safety Justin Simmons, but frankly, they are going to need to get very creative with their cap space. The Broncos saved 14.5 million in cap by releasing Simmons, but they are set to pay Wilson $35.4 million not to play for them. This number comes down based on whatever he signs for, but is still an exorbitant amount to just eat on the books for nothing.

Find a Quarterback

With Wilson out, Denver needs a quarterback. They hold the No. 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and could have it earmarked for a quarterback. Many analysts think they could pair a rookie with another quarterback, someone like Ryan Tannehill, Sam Darnold, or even Mac Jones. For now, the Broncos are rolling into the offseason with Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci as the quarterbacks on the roster, so they need to at least bring in another option.

Replace Justin Simmons

The former Denver safety was a cap casualty and is on the market. He was the cornerstone of the team’s secondary alongside cornerback Pat Surtain II. Now, Denver looks poised to head into next season with P.J. Locke and Brandon Jones as its starting safeties. This is a time when Denver obviously has cap issues, but neither Locke nor Jones has the resume of a starting safety. Each would make a fine backup or complement to a starter, but with four career interceptions and 322 total tackles in their combined 113 games, the Broncos need to find a way to bring in another safety. A veteran on a cheap, one-year deal feels like a great match as they can mentor Locke and Jones for the future.