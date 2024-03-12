3 moves Raiders must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders finished with a losing record in 2023, yet the 8-9 mark was good enough for second place in the AFC West. The front office fired Josh McDaniels and promoted Antonio Pierce as interim head coach. He was made the official head coach early in the offseason and will look to turn around the Raiders as they play catch-up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

3 things Raiders must do this offseason

Draft a QB

Las Vegas is expected to release quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, and have signed Gardner Minshew to a two-year deal. Aidan O’Connell tried his best under center as a rookie, but if this team is going to turn around, they need a reliable quarterback. This QB class is solid, even if analysts are overhyping it a little too much. Minshew can even start in 2024 and have the rookie develop, but either in the first or second round Las Vegas should bring in a QB.

Sign a RB

Las Vegas didn’t use the franchise tag on running back Josh Jacobs and he promptly left in free agency, signing with the Green Bay Packers. This move means that for the time being, Zamir White projects as the starting running back for Las Vegas. He is joined in the backfield by Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden. Even adding a guy like A.J. Dillon or Devin Singletary can put their backfield in a better place. The Raiders could just draft someone, but starting-caliber running backs likely won’t go early in the second or be found in the third.

Sign a No. 2 WR

Davante Adams is the unquestioned WR1 in the offense. Tight end Michael Mayer started coming into his own down the stretch of the season, but Las Vegas needs another prominent passing target for whoever is under center. Jakobi Meyers is talented, but he and Hunter Renfrow look more like No. 3 and No. 4 options in the passing attack. Marquise Brown, Tyler Boyd or a bigger name like Calvin Ridley would help it matter less who is in the backfield as the Raiders deploy more of a pass-heavy attack.