3 moves Chiefs must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs have won their second consecutive Super Bowl and are set on winning a third and more. When you win the Super Bowl, the name of the game is retention. You know that you have a group of players capable of winning the big games, so you’re just trying to keep everyone and improve where you can. With that in mind, here are three things that the Chiefs must do in the 2024 NFL offseason.

3 things Chiefs must do this offseason

Bring in a No. 2 WR

Yes, we keep saying that Kansas City needs to bring in a wide receiver and yet they keep winning the Super Bowl. 2023 may have been the first season, though, that the defense deserved the credit for why they got to hoist the Lombardi. Rashee Rice looks like the real deal, but Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney and Mecole Hardman aren’t going to cut it long-term. Signing Marquise Brown to pair with Rice makes so much sense, but really, just cementing themselves with a good WR2 should be a priority.

Draft a backup running back

Isiah Pacheco continues to look like a draft steal. Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire was arguably a bust and now heads to free agency. Pass-catching back Jerick McKinnon is also a free agent. Kansas City retains Pacheco and La’Michal Perine. This running back class is talented but not highly touted. They could pick up a worthy backup in the third or fourth round to pair with Pacheco and re-stock their depth.

Invest in a left tackle

Wanya Morris was thrown into the offensive line in the playoffs and played well enough, but I still think that the Chiefs need the best offensive line they can get. Kansas City has Patrick Mahomes under center, who took way too many hits last year. Jawaan Taylor is a good player, but he needs to spend the offseason working on not false-starting every play. Donovan Smith hit free agency, and Kansas City needs to replace him so Morris can continue developing.