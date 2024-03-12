3 moves Jaguars must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Jacksonville Jaguars were on top of the AFC South for most of the 2023 season but lost when it mattered most down the stretch and missed the playoffs entirely. It came down to Week 18, but the Houston Texans picked up a much-needed win to clinch the division, and questions began to swirl around what this means for future expectations of the Jaguars.

Here are three things Jacksonville must do to get back on track not only in the AFC overall but especially in the AFC South.

3 things Jaguars must do this offseason

Add Another WR

Jacksonville chose not to franchise tag Calvin Ridley, letting him hit the market. He has yet to sign anywhere but has been connected to both the Jaguars and the New England Patriots. Jacksonville did bring in Gabe Davis from the Buffalo Bills on a three-year, $29 million contract. Between Davis and Christian Kirk’s cap hits, any other signee would likely have to sign for lower than they want. Neither Davis nor Kirk project as a WR1, though, so either Jacksonville needs to chip out the money or draft capital to sign/acquire someone, or they need to add another WR2 to have better depth at the position rather than Zay Jones being WR3.

Sign Defensive Line Depth

The Jags should consider adding some defensive line depth in the offseason. They need better playmakers on the interior of the defensive line. EDGE rusher Josh Allen is great on the outside, but the rest of the defensive line combined for 4.5 sacks — 3.5 by DE Roy Robertson-Harris and one from DE Adam Gotsis. A free-agent defensive tackle signing would only help the Jags even if they don’t have any injuries to deal with.

Draft a corner

The good thing about Jacksonville missing the playoffs is that they now pick No. 17 in the 2024 NFL Draft. While most of the focus is on the top of the draft, this spot could really help the Jaguars. With Jacksonville not needing a quarterback and missing out on the wide receivers, they should be in a prime spot to draft a cornerback at No. 17. This is a good cornerback class, so who they take in the first round could very well be counted on to slot in as a starter opposite Tyson Campbell.