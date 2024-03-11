3 moves Lions must make during 2024 NFL offseason

The Detroit Lions had a great 2023. Head coach Dan Campbell may have finished the rebuild with the team, not only finishing the regular season 12-5 but also winning the NFC North for the first time in 30 years. Detroit has a hefty free agent class, so it will need to get creative heading into the next season so as not to let the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, or Chicago Bears catch up in the division.

3 things Lions must do this offseason

Add No. 2 Wide Receiver

Amon-Ra St. Brown is an absolute stud. He had 1,515 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Detroit looks to have found its running back (Jahmyr Gibbs) and tight end (Sam LaPorta) of the future. The Lions need one more wide receiver to step up and complement St. Brown. Jameson Williams was expected to be a speed threat but hasn’t been able to shine in the offense. Josh Reynolds, at times, looked like he could be the guy, but you have to wonder what Detroit’s offense would look like if they added a guy like Marquise Brown, Gabriel Davis or Calvin Ridley.

Build Cornerback Depth

Cameron Sutton was a standout corner to begin the season but had a bad second half. He will be back in the secondary, and while it would be great if Detroit were to add a No. 1 cornerback in the offseason, it is more likely that they will use the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on a corner and then also add depth through free agency. It was semi-surprising to see the Lions part ways with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson just because they need help at the position and now have six corners hitting the market.

Find Pass Rusher Opposite Hutchinson

Detroit’s defensive line played well last season, largely thanks to second-year defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. He led the team with 11.5 sacks, more than double defensive tackle Alim McNeill who was second on the team with five. If the Lions can add a pass-rushing threat on the other side of the defensive line, it could help unlock Hutchinson even further. Whether it is free agency or a second-round pick, Detroit has the chance to continue laying the foundation of its pass rush this offseason.