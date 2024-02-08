Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wins Most Valuable Player at NFL Honors 2024

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is now a two-time MVP, winning his second Most Valuable Player award on Thursday night at NFL Honors in Las Vegas. Jackson was named 2023 AP NFL MVP, receiving 49 of 50 first-place votes, finishing ahead of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey.

Jackson had a fantastic season, leading the Ravens to a 13-4 record and their first AFC Championship appearance since 2013. In the Ravens' new-look offense, Jackson showcased improvements in pocket presence and ball security. Jackson threw for a career-best 3,678 yards, along with 24 touchdowns and just 7 interceptions.

Jackson spearheaded the league’s best-rushing attack that averaged 156.5 yards per game. As a rusher, Jackson contributed 821 yards and 5 touchdowns. Despite a disappointing showing in the AFC final, the Ravens were essentially the team to beat all year in the conference.

Should Jackson have won? Who else was in the running?

Considering 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey and QB Brock Purdy are appearing in Super Bowl 58, this is still a regular-season achievement. Jackson orchestrated Baltimore’s offense and led it with true efficiency throughout. Some signature wins on the year include a 38-6 victory over the Detroit Lions, a 37-3 route over the Seahawks and a 56-19 result over the Miami Dolphins.

While his numbers are not as eye-popping as the 2019 MVP campaign, Jackson proved to be a true leader and had the Ravens close to a Super Bowl berth. The Ravens dominance carried over into the playoffs with a 34-10 win over the Houston Texans.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills made a late case, reeling off five straight wins to make the playoffs, but this year’s MVP belonged to number 8 in purple.