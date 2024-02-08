Texans QB C.J. Stroud wins Offensive Rookie of the Year at NFL Honors 2024

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the AP’s Offensive Rookie of the Year for the 2023-2024 season. This ends the two-year streak of a wide receiver winning the award. Stroud is the third quarterback to win Offensive Rookie of the Year in the last five seasons, joining Kyler Murray in 2019 and Justin Herbert in 2020.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Texans QB C.J. Stroud

Stroud was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after the Carolina Panthers took QB Bryce Young with the first overall pick. The Texans QB played in 15 regular season games, missing two due to a concussion. He threw for 4,108 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and five interceptions. Stroud added 167 yards and three scores on the ground.

Houston was expected to be rebuilding for at least this season, if not longer, yet they finished. with a 10-7 record and won the AFC South. The Texans beat the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in the AFC’s Wild Card round.

Should Stroud have won? Who else was in the running?

The other finalists for the award were Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson. Stroud had a more impactful and impressive season than Gibbs and Robinson, but the argument could be made between LaPorta and Nacua to win instead of him.

LaPorta made an instant impact, playing in every regular season game and being the team’s second-best pass catcher. He finished with 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. Nacua wasted little time adjusting to the NFL. He had 105 receptions (a new rookie record) with 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. Nacua was drafted in the 5th round and, in my opinion, had the more impressive season all things considered.