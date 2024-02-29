Report: Vikings to release RB Alexander Mattison

The Minnesota Vikings told running back Alexander Mattison that he will be released, per Adam Schefter. Mattison was given the starting running back role last season after the franchise cut Dalvin Cook and could never get into a groove. Minnesota will lose Cam Akers to free agency as well, leaving Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu as the current running backs on the roster.

Mattison played in 16 games last season and led the Vikings with an even 700 yards. To sum up how his season went, he was never able to find the endzone on the ground. Mattison did add 192 yards and three touchdowns on 30 receptions, but he figures to be a good complement in the backfield wherever he lands next.

Chandler could be the next in line to be given the chance to start for Minnesota. He played in all 17 games last season and finished with 461 yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries. Chandler picked up 159 yards on 21 receptions, and with bigger needs under center and on the defensive line to address in free agency and the draft, he could be called upon to lead the backfield in 2024 for the Vikings to see if he could be a long-term solution.

Minnesota has plenty to figure out this offseason. Kirk Cousins is a free agent, and the Vikings have until Tuesday, March 5, to apply the franchise tag to him if they wish to do so. Their other likely candidate is EDGE Danielle Hunter, who had another big season. Cousins getting the franchise tag makes sense because he doesn’t need a long-term contract and could just play out a single season. Hunter getting the tag would allow the front office more time to work out the details of a long-term extension. These focal points of the offseason likely are why Minnesota is in the bottom half of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win Super Bowl 59, and having to look into a new starting running back won’t help things.