Which teams could trade for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Snead if he doesn’t sign extension with Kansas City?

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their second-consecutive Super Bowl win and have declared it the start of a dynasty. The Chiefs’ defense helped to make up for their offense’s slow start and a key part of that was cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. He is a free agent, and Kansas City intends to use the franchise tag on him. Both parties want a long-term extension to occur, but if it doesn’t both are also open to a trade.

Sneed was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He mainly served as a depth piece during his first two seasons but continued developing with Kansas City. Sneed finished with 108 tackles, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions in 2022 and used that momentum to have a dominant 2023. He played in 16 games last season with 78 tackles, two interceptions and 14 passes defended (tied for the fourth-most in the league). We don’t exactly know what a trade package would look like, but Kansas City tagged and traded Dee Ford in 2019, and it was for a second-round pick.

Let’s take a look at which teams could trade for Sneed if he and the Chiefs can’t agree on a long-term extension.

Chicago Bears

The Bears make a lot of sense to be in the market for Sneed. Chicago is set to lose 25-year-old Jaylon Johnson to free agency. They could use their own tag on Johnson, but even if they did, they could pair him with Sneed and have a great start to the secondary. They have the draft capital already to make the move and that would only increase if they choose to move back from the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions

Cam Sutton looked like the real deal for Detroit, and the acquisition of Sneed would give the Lions another reliable corner. The Lions have made a ton of progress since head coach Dan Campbell took over, and Sneed could be what they need to take the NFC next season and beyond. It would be a late second, but Detroit has No. 61 that they could use in a trade package.

New York Giants

New York is in a weird spot and needs to rebuild in a tough division. Adoree’ Jackson is due for a contract or a franchise tag himself, but the latter is likely ear-marked for running back Saquon Barkley. New York has two second-round picks in this year’s draft. Sneed would make it so they don’t need to re-sign Jackson and would provide them with a No. 1 cornerback to help their younger corners develop.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The only cornerback that should definitely be back for Jacksonville next season is Tyson Campbell. Yes, he had a much better first half of the season, but pairing him with Sneed would give them a great foundation for their secondary. Darious Williams could be the team’s No. 3 corner and Sneed would be able to help both Williams and Campbell develop and deal with division quarterbacks Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud.