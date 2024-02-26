Where is the NFL Scouting Combine in 2024?

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will see draft prospects head to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana for a four-day event where they will be able to show of their skills and meet with higher-ups at potential NFL landing spots. The 2024 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25, and the combine will run from Monday, February 26 through Monday, March 4.

For a few of those days, the Combine will be open to fans who want to see their favorite college players begin their paths to the professional level. This is an opportunity for players to undergo testing, interviews, and on-field drills. Of course, their years of playing in actual games on the college football field will also play into the selection process, but a great 40-yard dash time or a concerning test result can always shift things one way or another for these NFL hopefuls.

Over 300 players will attend the 2024 Combine in Indianapolis at the home of the Colts.