The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana between Monday, February 26 and Monday, March 4. The week consists of interviews, testing, and on-field drills. The drills will be available to watch on NFL Network from Thursday through Sunday, with different position grounds trying out each day.

Can fans attend the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?

Fans are allowed into Lucas Oil to watch the Combine’s on-field live drills. The schedule is as follows: defensive linemen & linebackers on Thursday; defensive backs & tight ends on Friday; quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers on Saturday; and offensive linemen on Sunday.

No ticket purchase is required to attend the Scouting Combine. Fans can register through NFL One Pass to gain free access to Lucas Oil for the 2024 Combine. Over 300 players have been invited this year ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 25.