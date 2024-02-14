 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

See which teams have the best odds to have WR Stefon Diggs for 2024 NFL season

The Bills WR is under contract but trade rumors are expected to swirl again. We go over odds via DraftKings Sportsbook for which team he’ll play for in 2024.

Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium on January 21, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

We’re almost officially into the 2024 NFL offseason and of course there’s already Stefon Diggs rumors flying around. Well, not really rumors. Reporters asked him about his future and he gave us all a very vague answer again. Cryptic even. So we’ll likely get a lot of potential Diggs trade talk but he should remain the Buffalo Bills top wide receiver going into next season.

Still, we have odds on which team will house Diggs for 2024. With all the discourse in Buffalo and his performance in the AFC Divisional Round, there’s a chance the Bills could explore a trade of Diggs. He is under contract for at least next season; there’s a potential out in his contract in 2025. Otherwise, Diggs won’t hit the open market until 2028. By that time, Diggs will be well into his mid-30s and likely not an elite receiver anymore.

Just because of the off-field talk and his inability to get on the same page with QB Josh Allen, doesn’t mean Diggs isn’t a top WR in the NFL anymore. He’s been one of the most consistent producers over the past six seasons with Minnesota and Buffalo. In that span, Diggs has at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards with 6+ TDs in five of six seasons. In 2020, he led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

To put it simply, the Bills would be foolish to simply trade away a top WR like this. Especially with no clear upgrade on the roster at the moment. Gabe Davis is a free agent in 2024 and he’s coming off another inconsistent season. Khalil Shakir has upside and potential. He’s on a rookie deal for the next two seasons but isn’t anywhere close to being the receiver Diggs is. Shakir could develop into a solid 1 or 2 down the road, but that’s wishful thinking. There’s always the draft and free agency to find another WR. But the Bills have a perfectly good one at home.

Let’s look at odds for Diggs 2024 team via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stefon Diggs 2024 team odds

Team Odds
BUF Bills -300
NE Patriots +1200
KC Chiefs +1200
HOU Texans +1200
CHI Bears +1200
BAL Ravens +1200
CAR Panthers +1600
DAL Cowboys +2000
ATL Falcons +2000
IND Colts +2500
ARI Cardinals +2500
NY Giants +2500
GB Packers +5000
WAS Commanders +5000
NY Jets +5000
CIN Bengals +7500
TEN Titans +7500
PHI Eagles +7500
NO Saints +10000
MIN Vikings +10000
MIA Dolphins +10000
LV Raiders +10000
LA Rams +10000
LA Chargers +10000
JAX Jaguars +10000
DET Lions +10000
DEN Broncos +10000
CLE Browns +10000
TB Buccaneers +10000
SF 49ers +10000
SEA Seahawks +10000
PIT Steelers +10000

To no surprise, the Bills are favored to be Diggs home in 2024 at -300. There’s really no good odds on any other team. The Patriots make no sense. Buffalo wouldn’t ship Diggs off to a division rival, no matter how down bad New England is as a franchise since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are both gone. The Chiefs, again, a bigger rival in the AFC. Why would the Bills want to improve the back-to-back champion Chiefs like that? The Texans ... this feels like a broken record. None of these moves make much sense for the Bills if the path is via trade.

Chicago is interesting. The Bears have draft capital and the Bills could look to snag the No. 9 overall pick in 2024. That may be a hefty asking price for Diggs, but Chicago could view Diggs and DJ Moore as a very good 1-2 punch with either QB Justin Fields or Caleb Williams (via the first pick). The Bears could trade the first pick to retain more draft capital and deal No. 9 for Diggs to pair with Fields and Moore. That would create a very good potential passing game.

