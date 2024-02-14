See which teams have the best odds to have WR Stefon Diggs for 2024 NFL season

We’re almost officially into the 2024 NFL offseason and of course there’s already Stefon Diggs rumors flying around. Well, not really rumors. Reporters asked him about his future and he gave us all a very vague answer again. Cryptic even. So we’ll likely get a lot of potential Diggs trade talk but he should remain the Buffalo Bills top wide receiver going into next season.

Still, we have odds on which team will house Diggs for 2024. With all the discourse in Buffalo and his performance in the AFC Divisional Round, there’s a chance the Bills could explore a trade of Diggs. He is under contract for at least next season; there’s a potential out in his contract in 2025. Otherwise, Diggs won’t hit the open market until 2028. By that time, Diggs will be well into his mid-30s and likely not an elite receiver anymore.

Just because of the off-field talk and his inability to get on the same page with QB Josh Allen, doesn’t mean Diggs isn’t a top WR in the NFL anymore. He’s been one of the most consistent producers over the past six seasons with Minnesota and Buffalo. In that span, Diggs has at least 100 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards with 6+ TDs in five of six seasons. In 2020, he led the NFL in receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).

To put it simply, the Bills would be foolish to simply trade away a top WR like this. Especially with no clear upgrade on the roster at the moment. Gabe Davis is a free agent in 2024 and he’s coming off another inconsistent season. Khalil Shakir has upside and potential. He’s on a rookie deal for the next two seasons but isn’t anywhere close to being the receiver Diggs is. Shakir could develop into a solid 1 or 2 down the road, but that’s wishful thinking. There’s always the draft and free agency to find another WR. But the Bills have a perfectly good one at home.

Let’s look at odds for Diggs 2024 team via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stefon Diggs 2024 team odds Team Odds Team Odds BUF Bills -300 NE Patriots +1200 KC Chiefs +1200 HOU Texans +1200 CHI Bears +1200 BAL Ravens +1200 CAR Panthers +1600 DAL Cowboys +2000 ATL Falcons +2000 IND Colts +2500 ARI Cardinals +2500 NY Giants +2500 GB Packers +5000 WAS Commanders +5000 NY Jets +5000 CIN Bengals +7500 TEN Titans +7500 PHI Eagles +7500 NO Saints +10000 MIN Vikings +10000 MIA Dolphins +10000 LV Raiders +10000 LA Rams +10000 LA Chargers +10000 JAX Jaguars +10000 DET Lions +10000 DEN Broncos +10000 CLE Browns +10000 TB Buccaneers +10000 SF 49ers +10000 SEA Seahawks +10000 PIT Steelers +10000

To no surprise, the Bills are favored to be Diggs home in 2024 at -300. There’s really no good odds on any other team. The Patriots make no sense. Buffalo wouldn’t ship Diggs off to a division rival, no matter how down bad New England is as a franchise since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are both gone. The Chiefs, again, a bigger rival in the AFC. Why would the Bills want to improve the back-to-back champion Chiefs like that? The Texans ... this feels like a broken record. None of these moves make much sense for the Bills if the path is via trade.

Chicago is interesting. The Bears have draft capital and the Bills could look to snag the No. 9 overall pick in 2024. That may be a hefty asking price for Diggs, but Chicago could view Diggs and DJ Moore as a very good 1-2 punch with either QB Justin Fields or Caleb Williams (via the first pick). The Bears could trade the first pick to retain more draft capital and deal No. 9 for Diggs to pair with Fields and Moore. That would create a very good potential passing game.