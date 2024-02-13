See which team has the best odds to have WR Tee Higgins for 2024 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals have a positive outlook for the 2024 season. Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to be back and healthy but may have some different faces around him. Wide receiver Tee Higgins is due a new deal and could be taking his talents elsewhere. Cincinnati does have the option of franchise tagging him, but until they do, we can speculate on where he will be playing in 2024.

Higgins was drafted out of Clemson in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Through four seasons with Cincinnati, he has 3,684 yards with 24 touchdowns. His 2023 was derailed due to various injuries and Higgins finished with 656 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. The projected salary cap hit for a franchise-tagged wide receiver is $20.714 million for the 2024 season. The Bengals could also tag and trade the wideout to maximize their value rather than letting him walk in free agency.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds for what NFL team Higgins will play his first snap with in 2024. The Bengals have the best odds to have Higgins begin the season with them at -400. Cincinnati makes sense as the heavy favorites, but the next four teams are all intriguing if, for some reason, the Bengals decide not to tag Higgins or if they trade him.

The Tennessee Titans (+500) are rebuilding, and what better way to help your second-year quarterback, Will Levis, build up some confidence than bringing in Higgins? The Titans will retain DeAndre Hopkins, but Higgins could step into the offense into the WR2 role to take some pressure off of Treylon Burks, who struggled with injuries last season.

Christian Kirk had a solid year for the Jacksonville Jaguars when he was able to take the field. He brought in 57 of his 85 targets for 787 yards with three touchdowns. Calvin Ridley shined in the offense but is a free agent. Jacksonville could let Ridley walk and replace him with Higgins to give them arguably the best wide receiver duo in the division for the second year in a row.

Speaking of rebuilding, the Carolina Panthers have entered the chat. They struggled last year with a coaching change, a rookie quarterback and a cantankerous team owner and finished as the worst team in the league. They don’t have a first-round pick and wide receiver is a team need. D.J. Chark a free agent, and soon-to-be 34-year-old Adam Thielen isn’t getting any younger. Higgins instantly improves QB Bryce Young’s weapons, and if Higgins is allowed just to walk, the Panthers need to blow up his phone with offers.

The New England Patriots will be on the clock with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. If they decide to draft a quarterback with the pick, their next biggest offensive need to address is wide receiver. For a while, New England was drafting receivers and signing cheaper options, but did a good job developing those players. The Patriots will have a new head coach in Jerod Mayo and his defensive mindedness likely means that team owner Robert Kraft will need to go out and pay for the wide receiver help that the team needs.