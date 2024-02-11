Will Taylor Swift attend the 2024 Super Bowl?

Taylor Swift is arguably the biggest music star in the world. She had an incredibly successful first half of her ERAS tour last year, and it is expected to continue next summer. Swift made headlines during the NFL season as it became apparent that she and Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce were dating.

Swift began attending games, and any time Kelce did something for Kansas City, the broadcast would find her to see how she was celebrating. Needless to say, the Chiefs had acquired their next super fan, and Swift attended the majority of the team’s games down the stretch of the season. She was in person for Kansas City’s playoff victories over the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens. The expectation was that she would be at Super Bowl 58, but fans quickly realized that she had an international tour around Super Bowl Sunday.

Swift has several international appearances lined up for February. She will be in Tokyo, Japan, from February 7-10, Melbourne, Australia, from February 16-18, and Sydney, Australia, from February 23-26. Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11. Luckily, due to the time difference and the convenience of chartering a private jet, Swift should be able to navigate the roughly 12-hour flight and make it to the game in time to support Kelce.

The Embassy of Japan located in Washington DC, took to X (formerly Twitter) to let both Kansas City fans and Swifties alike know that they are confident that the star musician will be able to make the game.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.