Should Travis Kelce retire after Super Bowl 58?

The Kansas City Chiefs are back on top of the football world as they have won Super Bowl 58. This is the first time a team has repeated as Super Bowl champions since 2004 and 2005. Veteran tight end Travis Kelce adds another Super Bowl ring to his collection, but the win raises some questions about his career’s longevity.

Kelce was drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He just completed his 10th NFL season, all with Kansas City. To go along with his three Super Bowl rings, Kelce has tallied 11,328 yards and 74 touchdowns in the regular season. He has the fourth-most receiving yards for a tight end in NFL history and the sixth-most receiving touchdowns. The expectation is that if Kelce chooses to hang it up, he is already considered a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.

If Kelce is riding high, why would he retire? Well, there is something to be said about going out on top. Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis had played 13 seasons when Pittsburgh won the Super Bowl in 2005. Sure, he was a little bit older than Kelce, but he chose to go out on top and hang up his cleats. Kelce looked like he had taken a step back during the regular season. He ended his streak of seven seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards and had his lowest touchdown mark since 2016.

However, Kelce looked like his usual self in the playoffs, leading the team with 355 yards and three touchdowns on 32 receptions. Whether it was the adrenaline from winning the game talking or if he has already made up his mind, Kelce gave an impassioned speech after the game and declared that he will return next season as Kansas City looks to go for the first-ever Super Bowl three-peat.

Should Kelce retire? Not yet. Even when he took his step back, he still had the second-most receiving yards among tight ends in the league. It did seem like this was the first sign for Kelce that he may need to consider retiring, but unless something changes in the offseason, he should have at least one more season to stat pad his Hall of Fame resume.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.