How many Super Bowls have the San Francisco 49ers won?

Super Bowl 58 will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, and will feature the San Francisco 49ers battling the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a return to the big stage for the Niners, who are one of the winningest franchises in the entire NFL.

San Francisco has won five Super Bowls in its history and a victory here would put it into a tie with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers for most all time. Four of those titles came in the 1980s during the reign of legendary head coach Bill Walsh, with Hall of Famers Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, and Charles Haley powering their dynasty. Their last title came was Super Bowl 29 in January of 1995, where the likes of Rice, Steve Young, and Deion Sanders pounded the San Diego Chargers in a 49-26 blowout.

The 49ers have made it to two Super Bowls since then, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl 47 in 2013 and falling to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 in 2020.

San Francisco enters the game as a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 47.5. The Niners are listed as a -120 moneyline favorite, making the Chiefs a +100 underdog.

