Can the San Francisco 49ers return to the Super Bowl in 2025?

The San Francisco 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 and will try to win the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy in roughly three decades. But before this game even kicks off, the 49ers are already the favorite to win next year’s Super Bowl with +550 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

So can San Francisco return to the big stage next February for Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans? The answer: absolutely.

As dominant as the Chiefs have been over the past five years in the AFC, the Niners have been right there with them in terms of consistency in the NFC. Since 2019, they have made four NFC Championship Game appearances and this will be their second Super Bowl appearance during that stretch. That’s because Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch have built one of the most well-rounded rosters in the entire league on both sides of the ball and as long as they’re healthy, they’ll remain a threat to make deep postseason runs.

Javon Kinlaw and Chase Young are the notable players hitting free agency this offseason as the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw, and others will all return next season. And with Purdy still on a cheap rookie deal, that gives them the flexibility to stock up on more weapons elsewhere if needed. In other words, they are still going to be loaded across the board in 2024.

A potential obstacle is the fact that this team can tighten up in big games from time to time and flirt with danger. They were nearly upset by the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional round and needed a total meltdown by the Detroit Lions to erase a 17-point deficit in the NFC Championship Game. The NFC as a whole should be stronger than what it was in 2023 and the Niners cannot afford to play with fire in these big spots.

Given recent history, however, it would not be a shock to see San Fran knocking on the door of another Super Bowl appearance come this time next year.

