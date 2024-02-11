Who owns the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs have made it back to the Super Bowl after winning it all last season. The franchise has three rings to its name with Super Bowl wins in 1970, 2020, and 2023. The Chiefs seem to be creating a dynasty to rival that of Tom Brady and the Patriots in the 2000s and 2010s with quarterback Patrick Mahomes at the center.

Clark Hunt is the man at the very top of the organization. Hunt is not the sole owner of the Chiefs, as he splits ownership with his siblings as part of the inheritance his father, Lamar Hunt, left when he died in 2006. His mother also had an ownership share before she passed away in 2023.

Hunt is the chairman and CEO of the Chiefs, making him the public face of his family in representing the franchise. Hunt and his three siblings are the grandchildren of oil tycoon H.L. Hunt.

Lamar Hunt founded three Major League Soccer teams and was a key player in founding Major League Soccer as a whole, and the Hunt siblings remain owners of FC Dallas. They are also part owners of the Chicago Bulls. Lamar also founded the American Football League, which merged with the NFL in 1970.

The Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11.

