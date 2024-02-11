Who owns the San Francisco 49ers?

The San Francisco 49ers have punched their ticket to Super Bowl 58. The Niners are on the hunt for the franchise’s sixth Super Bowl title and its first since 1995.

Jed York and his mother, Denise DeBartolo York, are the current owners of the San Francisco 49ers. DeBartolo York’s father, Edward, purchased the 49ers in 1977 and gave the team to his son, Edward DeBartolo, Jr. The younger DeBartolo oversaw the 49ers’ golden age in the 1980s and 1990s. Around the same time, Edward DeBartolo, Sr. also purchased the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins and handed over ownership to his daughter, Denise.

Denise DeBartolo York ended up taking control of the Niners in 1999 when her brother ran into legal trouble and was suspended from the NFL for a year. She retained ownership and passed down her owner duties and control of the franchise to her son, Jed, in 2008. She is still involved as a co-chair.

The Niners take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11.

