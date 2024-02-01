What channel is the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Challenge and what time does it start

The NFL Pro Bowl Games are back for the second consecutive year. The league went away from a conference vs. conference game and instead has implemented a series of challenges and competitions spread over two days. The events begin on Thursday, February 1, with the Skills Showdown at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be held at Camping World Stadium and other locations around Orlando, Florida.

There will be seven competitions in total on tap for Thursday. Precision Passing, Best Catch (pre-recorded), Closest to the Pin (pre-recorded), High Stakes, Dodgeball, Kick Tac Toe and Snap Shots are the first events of the Pro Bowl Games. Conferences can earn points with event wins, and the conference with the most points at the end of the Pro Bowl Games on Sunday will be declared this year’s winner.

Some of the games, like Best Catch and Precision Passing, are pretty self-explanatory. Closest to the Pin will be a golf accuracy competition as players try and hit drives as close to the hole as they can. High Stakes has players fielding punts, but with each attempt, they can’t drop the footballs they have already caught. The winner is the one that finishes holding the most footballs. Snap Shots is a new event that will feature long snappers and centers putting their snapping skills to the test.

2024 Pro Bowl Skills Challenge TV Info

Event date: Thursday, February 1st

Air time: 7:00-8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ABC

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app, ABC