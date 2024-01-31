Report: Seahawks to hire Ravens DC Mike Macdonald as new head coach

The Seattle Seahawks are hiring Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald as the team’s next head coach, per Adam Schefter. Macdonald, 36, will become the youngest head coach in the NFL and take over for Pete Carroll, who held the position for the last 14 seasons. This will be Macdonald’s first head coaching gig, and he will look to help Seattle improve on its 9-8 record and third-place NFC West finish from last season.

Macdonald began coaching high school football in Georgia in 2008 and only lasted two seasons before joining the staff at the University of Georgia as a graduate assistant. He became the defensive quality control assistant in 2011 and held the position for three seasons. Macdonald then made the hump to the NFL in 2014, joining Baltimore as a coaching intern. He was brought on as a defensive assistant in 2015 and advanced his way up through the organization over the next six seasons. Macdonald briefly returned to college football in 2021 as the defensive coordinator for Michigan. It was short-lived, though, as he then returned to the Ravens as their defensive coordinator in 2022 and held the position for two seasons.

Macdonald has some big shoes to fill taking over for Carroll. The former Seattle head coach finished with a 137-89-1 regular season and 10-9 postseason record over his career. The Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2013 and infamously came up short the following year after not running the ball with Marshawn Lynch on the goal line. Macdonald being defensive-minded could help the Seahawks get back to their Legion of Boom days, where they dominated teams on the defensive side of the ball. Carroll is expected to stay in the organization as an advisor, but only time will tell how involved he remains with the team.