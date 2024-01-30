When is the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl?

In 2024, it will be the second consecutive season of the NFL’s Pro Bowl Games. The league switched up the format of their version of the All-Star game, moving away from a conference vs. conference game and instead more to a skills tournament. This year, the events are spread out over two days — Thursday, February 1 and Sunday, February 4 — with the majority of events being held at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Thursday will consist of the “Skills Showdown,” and coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. There are seven different competitions scheduled for Thursday’s action. Participants will compete in Precision Passing, Best Catch, Closest to the Pin, High Stakes, Dodgeball, Kick Tac Toe and Snap Shots. Closest to the Pin involves players hitting golf shots and trying to get as close as they can to a pre-determined pin. High Stakes sees which player can field the most punts while being unable to drop the ball(s) once they catch it/them. Snap Shots is a new event that allows long snappers to show off their skills.

Sunday’s slate at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC/Disney XD will see players battling out in Head-to-Head Madden, Gridiron Gauntlet, Tug-of-War, Move the Chains and a flag football game. The gauntlet is the fan-favorite relay race, and Move the Chains is a strength competition as linemen from both sides of the ball work together to move 3,000 pounds of weight.

Points will be accrued from both days of competition, and either the NFC or AFC will be named the winner on Sunday evening.

2024 NFL Pro Bowl

Date: Thursday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 4

Time: 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, 3 p.m. ET on Sunday

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

TV channel: ESPN, ABC, Disney XD

Live stream: ESPN+