How many times has the Super Bowl been played in Las Vegas?

Super Bowl 58 is officially set as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will take place on Sunday, February 11 and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This will be the very first Super Bowl to ever be held in Las Vegas and will mark the first time the game will be held in a new market since Super Bowl 48 in the New York City area in 2014. Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020, coinciding with the Raiders’ move for Oakland to Las Vegas. This year’s Super Bowl was originally supposed to be held at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. However, due to scheduling conflicts with Mardi Gras, the NFL opted to give Vegas this year’s game and have New Orleans host Super Bowl 59 next February.

San Francisco enters the game as a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 47.5. The Niners are listed as a -120 moneyline favorite, making the Chiefs a +100 underdog.