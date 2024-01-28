 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce’s touchdown on opening drive in Chiefs vs. Ravens [VIDEO]

Taylor Swift reacts to boyfriend Travis Kelce scoring against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes arrive prior to an NFL AFC Championship football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. For those wondering, music star Taylor Swift is in attendance supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Chiefs drove down the field on their first possession, with Kelce making a clutch play on fourth down. Kansas City scored a touchdown, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes connecting with Kelce on a 19-yard score. The camera cuts to Swift to get her reaction and it was as happy as you’d expect.

Kelce caught Mahomes’ eye early and often to begin the game. He brought in all three of his targets for 36 yards and a touchdown.

The appearance of Swift is making its way around social media. Obviously, she is happy to see her excited about her boyfriend’s success in a huge game. Away from football, however, Swifties are noticing that she has darkened her hair from last week’s game in Buffalo. There is speculation that this could be an easter egg pointing toward Swift putting out a “Taylor’s version” of her reputation album.

