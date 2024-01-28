Taylor Swift celebrates Travis Kelce’s touchdown on opening drive in Chiefs vs. Ravens [VIDEO]

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Baltimore Ravens in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. For those wondering, music star Taylor Swift is in attendance supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Chiefs drove down the field on their first possession, with Kelce making a clutch play on fourth down. Kansas City scored a touchdown, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes connecting with Kelce on a 19-yard score. The camera cuts to Swift to get her reaction and it was as happy as you’d expect.

Kelce caught Mahomes’ eye early and often to begin the game. He brought in all three of his targets for 36 yards and a touchdown.

The appearance of Swift is making its way around social media. Obviously, she is happy to see her excited about her boyfriend’s success in a huge game. Away from football, however, Swifties are noticing that she has darkened her hair from last week’s game in Buffalo. There is speculation that this could be an easter egg pointing toward Swift putting out a “Taylor’s version” of her reputation album.